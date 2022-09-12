Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. T…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomo…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy with showers. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Waterloo folks will see warm tempera…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect cle…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wate…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Water…