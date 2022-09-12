Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

