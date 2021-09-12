 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

