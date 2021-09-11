The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The U…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 …
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. It should be a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It lo…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 de…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorr…