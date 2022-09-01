Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
