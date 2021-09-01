 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until WED 7:01 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

