Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mp…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot …
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods of thun…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.