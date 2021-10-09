 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News