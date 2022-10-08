Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
