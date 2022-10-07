Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.