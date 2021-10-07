Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.