Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waterloo. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It shou…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It should reach a pl…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Waterloo. It looks to reach a …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wat…
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It loo…