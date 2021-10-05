Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
