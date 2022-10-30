Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
