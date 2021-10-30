Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Waterloo's evening forecast: Windy at times with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Waterloo folks should see highs i…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20…
Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degree…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. You may w…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Waterloo could see…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expe…