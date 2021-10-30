Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.