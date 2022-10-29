Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 29, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

