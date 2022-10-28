Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.