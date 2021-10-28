Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.