Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

