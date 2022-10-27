Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainf…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Models are su…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It sho…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow…