Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph.