Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.