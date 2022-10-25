 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

