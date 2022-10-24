The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Models are su…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waterloo…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It sho…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures…
This evening in Waterloo: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waterloo residents …
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see…
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly…