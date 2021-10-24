Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.