Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.