Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
