Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

