 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News