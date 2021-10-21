Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies early followed by increasing clouds and a few showers later at night. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. The forecast c…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. …
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. It should …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Highs …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm tem…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.