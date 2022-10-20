 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

