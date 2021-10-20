Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.