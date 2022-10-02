Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
