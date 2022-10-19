Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.