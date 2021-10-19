Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Highs …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Waterloo: Generally fair. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. The forecast c…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm tem…
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. It should …