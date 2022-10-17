Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
