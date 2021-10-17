Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.