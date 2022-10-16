Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week.
Rain just in eastern Iowa during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday. The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl's center.