Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

