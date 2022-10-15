Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week.
Rain just in eastern Iowa during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
