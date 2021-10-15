 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

