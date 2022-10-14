Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week.
Rain just in eastern Iowa during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
