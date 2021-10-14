Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F.…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 53F. Winds…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain a…
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.