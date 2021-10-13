Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
