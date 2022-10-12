 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

