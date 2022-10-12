Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week.
Rain just in eastern Iowa during the day Tuesday, but everyone will see rain tonight as a cold front works over. A few storms could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
