Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

