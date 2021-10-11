Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.