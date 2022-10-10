Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.