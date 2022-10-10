It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Get in your outdoor activities while you can—the National Weather Service predicts a cold front and potential storms to hit the Quad Cities midweek. According to meteorologist Timothy Gunkel, the week will kick off in the 70s with clear skies. Starting Tuesday evening, a cold front is expected to cool off the area through the remainder of the week.
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reac…
This evening in Waterloo: Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It shou…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Waterloo. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 23% chanc…