Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
