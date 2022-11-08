Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
