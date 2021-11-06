Folks in the Waterloo area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wat…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures i…
Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degree…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It loo…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area We…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degr…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Look…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…