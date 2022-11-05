Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Temperatures in Waterloo will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.