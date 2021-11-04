Waterloo temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
