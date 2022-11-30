Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 30, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Waterloo could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.

