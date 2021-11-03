Waterloo residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It loo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wat…
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures i…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Waterloo area. …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waterloo area We…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waterloo area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Waterloo could see…
Waterloo folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degr…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today…
Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …